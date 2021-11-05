PMF supports the demonstrators, rejects to involve its name in political conflicts

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced today, Friday, its rejection to involve the name of PMF in political conflicts.

The Forces said in a statement, "With regret, the Popular Mobilization Forces has followed the unfortunate events of the peaceful popular demonstrations in the capital, Baghdad today, and the unjustified attacks on peaceful demonstrators."

"We called on our brothers, the demonstrators, to adhere to the peaceful demonstrations to guarantee their rights, and we called on our brothers, the security forces to adhere to professionalism, avoid violence, and hold those responsible for today's events to account.

"We support the rights of people to express their demands in a peaceful and civilized manner, but we reject some political parties' attempts to involve our name in their political conflicts." The PMF added,

"The PMF will remain - as we promised the Iraqis - the security institution that guarantees the security and sovereignty of Iraq, its people, and their democratic system in the face of all challenges and dangers."