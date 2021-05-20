Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF supporters demonstrate in Baghdad denouncing the Israeli attack on Gaza

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T14:38:04+0000
PMF supporters demonstrate in Baghdad denouncing the Israeli attack on Gaza

Shafaq News / Hundreds of people demonstrated supporting the Palestinian people in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators raised the Iraqi and Palestinian flags, condemning the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The demonstration was organized by the supporters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Shiite political forces in Iraq.

Al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad witnessed a similar mass demonstration last Friday, called by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and supported by some political parties.

related

Internet service is back to some areas of Iraq again

Date: 2019-11-11 08:26:03
Internet service is back to some areas of Iraq again

Ministry of Health announces recording two new cases of corona in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-02 11:34:39
Ministry of Health announces recording two new cases of corona in Baghdad

A story from Baghdad... A mother recovered from Corona refuses to leave the hospital because of her daughter

Date: 2020-04-15 09:19:13
A story from Baghdad... A mother recovered from Corona refuses to leave the hospital because of her daughter

Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-12-20 20:40:27
Rockets targeting U.S. Embassy land inside Baghdad's Green Zone

A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Date: 2021-03-02 08:20:50
A high-level delegation from Kurdistan heads to Baghdad today

Fires break out in a car shop in Baghdad

Date: 2021-04-02 13:57:29
Fires break out in a car shop in Baghdad

An explosion in the south of Baghdad

Date: 2020-08-19 20:21:34
An explosion in the south of Baghdad

Turkey comments on the events in Baghdad: This must end immediately

Date: 2019-12-07 11:58:03
Turkey comments on the events in Baghdad: This must end immediately