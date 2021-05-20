PMF supporters demonstrate in Baghdad denouncing the Israeli attack on Gaza

Shafaq News / Hundreds of people demonstrated supporting the Palestinian people in the center of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Shafaq News agency correspondent reported that the demonstrators raised the Iraqi and Palestinian flags, condemning the Israeli bombing of Gaza.

The demonstration was organized by the supporters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi and Shiite political forces in Iraq.

Al-Tahrir Square in Baghdad witnessed a similar mass demonstration last Friday, called by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and supported by some political parties.