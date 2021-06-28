PMF strongly condemns the U.S. attack on its fighters

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority disclosed the details of the U.S attack that targeted PMF units in Al-Qaim city, west of al-Anbar.

The authority said in a statement, "At two o'clock in the morning today, Monday (June 28, 2021), American aircraft targeted three stationed points of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces (14th and 46th Brigades) at a distance of 13 km inside the Iraqi borders in Al-Qaim district, west of al-Anbar Governorate."

"This attack resulted in the martyrdom of four soldiers who were performing their usual duty to prevent the infiltration of ISIS terrorists from Syria into Iraq", adding, "the PMF points that were bombed do not include any warehouses, contrary to the American allegations used to justify the crime of targeting PMF fighters."

The authority denounced, "in the strongest terms this sinful attack on our forces. We extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the dear martyrs. We affirm that we reserve the legal right to respond to these attacks and hold the perpetrators accountable on Iraqi soil."

"This attack comes within the framework of weakening Iraq, its security forces, and the PMF that the U.S. and the rest of the world witnessed its victory over terrorism."

The statement added, "this attack targets Iraq's sovereignty, especially as it coincides with great successes represented by the great PMF'S parade on the occasion of its founding -sponsored by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces- and holding the tripartite summit in the capital, Baghdad, yesterday."

The commission commended, "the positions of the Iraqi government and its keenness to resolve the issue of removing foreign forces from Iraq in a way that achieves the country's full sovereignty."