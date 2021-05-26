Report

PMF starts gradual withdrawal from Baghdad’s Green Zone

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-26T18:13:27+0000
PMF starts gradual withdrawal from Baghdad’s Green Zone

Shafaq News / the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) began to gradually pull its members out of the heavily fortified Green Zone in the center of Baghdad. 

The withdrawal came after hours of PMF encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residence of the Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that "the withdrawal was ordered by the PMF leadership.” 

Earlier this evening, a source told Shafaq News Agency that four brigades from the PMF, in addition to a security force affiliated with it, encircled sites inside the Green Zone, including the residences of PM al-Kadhimi, Major-General Abu Ragheef, and the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers.

PMF also deployed troops near Turkey's embassy, the source added. 

Earlier today, the Iraqi Special forces and army tanks were deployed in the "Green Zone" in Baghdad's downtown, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi army tanks were deployed near the entrances of the heavily fortified area, in addition to heavy security presence on all the entrances, including the hanged Bridge leading to al-Karrada.

The commander of al-Anbar Operations in the PMF, Qassem Musleh, was reportedly arrested today, Wednesday.

Security sources revealed that a special security force arrested Musleh in the Dora area, south of Baghdad, and took him to a security headquarters.

According to the same sources, Musleh’s arrest was for charges related to charges of corruption and terrorism.

Musleh, a prominent commander of the PMF, had close ties with the late commander of the Iranian Quds force, Qassem Soleimani, and the former Deputy Head of the PMF authority, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

ThE arrest of the PMF leader sparked waves of anger among Shiite factions.

