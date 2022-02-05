PMF seizes ISIS weapons and supplies, raids a safehouse
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-02-05T07:19:27+0000
Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday seized weapons and logistic supplies that belong to ISIS groups in al-Anbar, Western Iraq.
A statement by the PMF Commission said that a force from the third brigade of the third PMF headquarters found weapons, explosive devices, rockets, and RBG7 rocket launcher during a security operation in the villages of Sahali, Bonyan, al-Dayee', and al-Kaara.
The force on duty also raided an ISIS safehouse while tracking groups affiliated with the extremist organization sheltering in the territory, according to the statement.