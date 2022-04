Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) thwarted an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants in Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr, north of Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

According to a PMF statement, a force from al-Jazeera command managed to hinder an ISIS group from infiltrating its territory.

"During the operation, two explosive devices went off, injuring a member of a PMF patrol as a preliminary toll," the statement said.