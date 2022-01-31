Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-31T15:10:36+0000
PMF's UAV was downed by the Coalition warplanes, source says

Shafaq News/ The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that crashed near Speicher military base in Saladin was shot down by the Coalition warplanes, a source revealed on Monday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the UAV was on a reconnaissance mission in al-Eith, east of Saladin, when it was downed by the US-led Coalition forces.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency earlier that the UAV that belongs to al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) went down in an area between al-Mahzam and Speicher base, north of Tikrit.

