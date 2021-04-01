Report

PMF’s Head: the Authority is not anti-Regime force

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-01T14:07:09+0000
PMF’s Head: the Authority is not anti-Regime force

Shafaq News / The head of the Popular Mobilization Authority, Falih al-Fayyad, said on Thursday that the Authority is not against the Iraqi regime and does not seek to topple it.

Al-Fayyad said during a memorial ceremony which mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of one of the PMF leaders, that the Popular Mobilization Forces are an official institution, therefore it does not adopt any lawlessness and or insurgency, hinting at the military parade of the so-called "Raballah” in the capital, Baghdad.

“It is better for us to defend the State its prestige.” He added.

