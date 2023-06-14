PMF's Head Affirms Opposition to "New Dictatorship in Iraq"

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Falih al-Fayyad, the head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), emphasized that its forces will not tolerate the establishment of a "new dictatorship" resembling the previous regime in Iraq. He further stressed that the PMF is integral to the Iraqi state and will not engage in political activities.

In a speech during the central ceremony commemorating the ninth anniversary of the founding of the Popular Mobilization Forces, al-Fayyad stated, "The PMF's main principle is to shatter the barrier of defeat and instill a sense of determination and defiance after ISIS occupied regions and cities in Iraq."

"I do not underestimate the role of the cohesive Iraqi forces at that time, which managed to overcome frustration and despair."

Al-Fayyad emphasized that the PMF should be an institution linked to the state while "preserving the spirit of jihad within the organization." He noted that the PMF successfully addressed the challenges posed by the complicated political and social situation during that period, fighting alongside the police, army, and Peshmerga forces to liberate Mosul.

Addressing the overall political situation in the country, Al-Fayyad stated, "We support the peaceful transfer of power in Iraq, and we will not allow Iraq to fall into a cycle of destruction, sacrifices, and pain by establishing a new dictatorship similar to the one we suffered from in the past."