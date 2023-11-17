PMF reveals details of mysterious explosive devices Southeast of Kirkuk: Planted by defunct threats

Shafaq News / An official in the leadership of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) revealed details about the mysterious explosive devices on the outskirts of Kirkuk in recent days, noting that the remnants of ISIS in the Daquq axis are "security dead."

Ali Hashem Al-Husseini, the Public Relations Officer in the PMF/Northern Axis, stated that "rough mountainous areas between the Peshmerga and army forces on the outskirts of the eastern Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, are areas where limited terrorist pockets remain, unable to threaten security or civilian targets. These remnants resorted to planting explosives in fields on the outskirts of Kirkuk for symbolic purposes after failing to execute their terrorist schemes."

He further emphasized that "the remaining ISIS elements are limited and pose no security threat, unable to reach any civilian targets or administrative units in the outskirts of Kirkuk, which enjoy ideal security stability."

Al-Husseini pointed out attempts by ISIS remnants to exploit climatic factors and security vacuums in an attempt to deceive public opinion about their presence, but they are incapable of a visible presence in the field.

It is noteworthy that recent days witnessed explosions and the planting of explosive devices in farms belonging to civilians on the outskirts of the Daquq district.