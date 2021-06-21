PMF reveals details about killing an ISIS prominent leader in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security official in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) revealed, on Monday, details of killing an ISIS leader in Diyala.

PMF official, Sabah Zaini al-Tamimi, told Shafaq News Agency, "The 24th brigade from the Popular Mobilization Forces killed the most prominent ISIS leader, the emir of the organization's detachments north of Miqdadiya, the terrorist Osama Ali Naher seized weapons and confidential documents for ISIS.

Al-Tamimi confirmed that Naher is “responsible for the bombing of a funeral council in Miqdadiya four years ago, the bombing of the Al-Quds casino, the Al-Muallem neighborhood market, and the killing of the sheikh of the Bani Ka`ab clan north of Miqdadiya, in addition to leading and managing most of the terrorist attacks with explosive devices and booby-traps in Diyala since the era of al-Qaeda terrorist organization until to ISIS.”

Earlier, a source in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) stated that an ISIS prominent leader had been killed in an ambush on the outskirts of Miqdadiya district, 45 km northeast of Baqubah.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A PMF force killed the so-called Osama al-Naher, one of the most dangerous of al-Qaeda leaders and the most prominent leader of ISIS, who has been pursued by the security forces for many years."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over Islamic State on Saturday after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

So far, Iraq continues to work with the Global Coalition to destroy ISIS remnants in the country.