PMF responds to an attack on the Iraqi Army in Babel

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-11T20:34:25+0000
PMF responds to an attack on the Iraqi Army in Babel

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) responded to the attack that targeted the Iraqi army after an explosive device blew up in Babel Governorate.

The PMF's Al Jazeera Operations Command said, "At 1900, a device exploded north of Babel, in Jurf Al-Nasr district, targeting a vehicle belonging to members of the Iraqi army, then, unidentified persons shot fire toward the Iraqi forces and the PMF responded to the attack."

The Command affirmed that the unknown elements fled, and PMF carried out an operation, including combing the area to pursue the shooters.

