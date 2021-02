Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi repulsed an ISIS attack that targeted electrical power towers on the outskirts of Al-Azim, north of Diyala.

The military media official for the 23rd Brigade of al-Hashd, Hussein al-Husseini, told Shafaq news agency that the forces repulsed an ISIS attack that targeted electrical power towers in Al-Safra area and forced the terrorists to flee.

No causalities were recorded.