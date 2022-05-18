Report

PMF repels an attack in Saladin

Date: 2022-05-18T06:12:40+0000
PMF repels an attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted a terrorist attack in Saladin Governorate.

In a statement, PMF said, "The 51st Brigade repelled an ISIS attack in the Makhoul mountain, east of Saladin."

The statement added, "PMF opened fire on the terrorists and forced them to flee before launching an attack on the PMF units."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."

