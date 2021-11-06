Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-06T21:05:15+0000
PMF repels an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces announced, on Saturday, that it had repelled an ISIS attack southwest of Nineveh.

In a statement, the PMF media said, "A force from the 44th Brigade repelled an ISIS attack Al-Jazeera, Wadi Al-Tharthar and Al-Makhazin areas.

Meanwhile, the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency of the Ministry of Interior reported that three ISIS members were killed, one of them a Sharia judge and another responsible for booby traps during an operation in the desert of Al-Anbar Governorate.

related

Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

Date: 2021-10-07 17:52:50
Security forces locate an ISIS den in Nineveh

TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-07 06:24:11
TMF attacks an ISIS group southeast of Nineveh

Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island

ISIS releases a kidnapee after receiving huge sums of money

Date: 2021-08-21 12:32:55
ISIS releases a kidnapee after receiving huge sums of money

Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Date: 2021-05-05 21:13:21
Nineveh tribes warn of a "Tsunami" threatening the governorate

Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

Date: 2021-04-27 08:24:46
Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh

the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 09:48:49
the Iraqi National Security Service arrest five terrorists in Nineveh

Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh

Date: 2021-09-10 17:57:07
Iraqi Army kills a prominent ISIS leader in Nineveh