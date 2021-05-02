Report

PMF rates three ISIS dens in eastern Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-02T10:50:38+0000
PMF rates three ISIS dens in eastern Saladin

Shafaq News/ The artillery of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) demolished three ISIS dens in the east of Saladin.

A PMf Commander told Shafaq News Agency that PMF artillery bombed three ISIS headquarters in the outskirts of Zerga sector, near the village of "Zenjili", midway on the road Linking Tikrit and Tuz Khurmato.

The source highlighted the difficulty of clearing the Zerga sector, which extends over an area of 100 kilometers of dense forests between three governorates (Kirkuk, Diyala, and Saladin).

"Even the US forces failed to clear Zerga when they were in Iraq before 2012," the source added.

The outskirts of Saladin and Diyala has been a frequent target of terrorist attacks, which ISIS calls "Ramadan Raids".

