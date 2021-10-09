PMF raise alert status on the eve of the parliamentary election

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-09T16:37:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has raised the alert status in preparation for the general election scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday. A press release by the PMF said, "the PMF raised the alert status to C starting from Saturday 9/10 at 1800 until Monday 11/10 500 military time." PMF urged the Iraqi people to participate in this "Carnaval" in response to the calls of the Supreme Shiite Authority and the virtuous actors in the country. The Independent High Electoral Commission excluded the PMF fighters from the special election because the latter did not submit the roster of the fighters eligible to vote prior to the deadline.

