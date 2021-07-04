Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-04T16:11:42+0000
PMF raids an IED factory on Baghdad-Samarra road

Shafaq News/ A force of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) located a factory for explosive devices between Samarra and Baghdad.

A PMF statement issued earlier today, Sunday, said that a force from the PMF's 43rd brigade raided a site prepared to manufacture improvised explosive devices in the highway linking Baghdad and Samarra.

The statement said that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads secured the site and removed the IEDs without any complications.

Elsewhere, a source told Shafaq News agency that security forces identified an IED planted near Al-Kadhimiyah Gate near al-Taji.

The bomb was detonated safely by the Security forces, according to the source.

