PMF raids a "fake headquarters" in Baghdad 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-22T20:48:11+0000
PMF raids a "fake headquarters" in Baghdad 

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that armed clashes took place today during a raid carried out by al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) in Baghdad.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that the PMF raided a headquarters that was claimed to belong to it, in Kadhimiyah area in ​​Baghdad.

 The source added that the PMF forces and the fake headquarters' armed men clashed,  prompting the Prime Minister's Special Division to intervene. 

Several people were arrested, according to the source.

No further details were disclosed.

