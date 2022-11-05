PMF raids ISIS sites in the "Triangle of Death"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) raided ISIS positions in the areas among Diyala, Saladin and Kirkuk governorates.

A PMF leader told Shafaq News Agency that the PMF artillery bombarded five ISIS sites in the border areas between the Al-Azim district, north of Diyala, and the outskirts of Kirkuk and Saladin, which contain rugged and remote regions where ISIS elements move freely due to the security vacuums.

Meanwhile, a joint force from the Iraqi Army and PMF launched a security operation in Tal Al-Saman, Al-Bijawaniyah, and Al-Aithat of Al-Shura district, south of Mosul, to pursue the remnants of ISIS.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates, known as "the Triangle of Death."