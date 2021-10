Shafaq News/ A force from al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) 12th brigade launched a security operation in the north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, earlier today, Saturday.

A PMF statement said that a force from the 12th brigade raided multiple sites in al-Tarmiyah sub-district, an ISIS stronghold, to pursue wanted terrorists sheltering there, according to intelligence information.