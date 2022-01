Shafaq News / Supporters of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) gathered in the site where General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were assassinated, near the Baghdad International Airport.

This is the second gathering PMF supporters organize, as they commemorated the anniversary of the two commanders' assassination in Baghdad today.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone targeted two vehicles carrying Soleimani and al-Muhandis, near the Baghdad International Airport, killing them immediately.