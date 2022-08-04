Report

PMF praises al-Sadr's recent statements

Date: 2022-08-04T21:02:28+0000
PMF praises al-Sadr's recent statements

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) commission responded on Thursday to Muqtada al-Sadr's latest statements.

In a statement, the commission commended al-Sadr's "just" statements addressed to the PMF fighters.

"Al-Hashd pledges to the government, the Iraqi people, and the Supreme religious authority, to commit to national and professional requirements that serve Iraq", the statement added.

Al-Sadr said earlier today that calls for "Shiite unity" should not impede the battle against corruption and dependence on external forces, commending al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) non-alignment amid the heavy wrangling between the camps of "the Sadrists" and the "Coordination Framework".

