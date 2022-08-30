PMF praises Al-Sadr's stance, calls all to follow the law

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) praised, on Tuesday, the position of the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, in ending the "dangerous" events in Baghdad and other cities, calling for action by the law and the constitution.

PMF stated that the Iraqis "lived during the past 24 hours in a state of fear and terror due to the violence in several Iraqi cities, particularly in the capital, Baghdad, which resulted in dozens of victims."

"The Popular Mobilization Forces praises the calls of the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr for calm and the end of the armed violence, and calls for establishing security and work following the law and the constitution," PMF added.

"The PMF confirms to our dear people that its fighters are still performing their sacred duty in pursuing the remnants of terrorist organizations in various sectors of operations.

The PMF's statement comes after at least 20 people were killed and more than 200 injured in violent clashes that erupted in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, following an announcement by the Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, that he was withdrawing from political life.

Later, the armed supporters of Al-Sadr, who clashed with security forces in the capital, began to withdraw from the streets, restoring calm after a severe escalation of the nation's political crisis.

"This is not a revolution [anymore] because it has lost its peaceful character," al-Sadr said in a televised address.

"The spilling of Iraqi blood is forbidden," he added.

Protesters supporting al-Sadr's rivals also withdrew from their demonstration outside the government zone.