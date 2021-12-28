PMF organizes 400 events to commemorate al-Muhandis assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T17:20:18+0000

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) will organize more than 400 events throughout Iraq on the second anniversary of the assassination of the Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) "Quds force", Major-General Qasem Soleimani, and the PMF deputy commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The head of the PMF media directorate, Mohannad al-Oqabi, said in a statement earlier today, Tuesday, "tomorrow, Wednesday, a rally will begin at the Martyr Monument in Baghdad. It will move toward al-Tahrir (Liberation) square to commemorate the Martyrs of al-Qaim. The second anniversary ceremonials will be held at 0100 pm under the moto: the multimillion response in al-Jaderiyah and al-Karrada to denounce the crime of the airport." "Two vigils will be organized on January 1 and 4. The first will be at Baghdad airport and the second in Karbala between the two shrines." "On January 5, the day of sovereignty on which the Iraqi parliament approved the U.S. forces exit from Iraq, an official ceremony will be held on al-Mansour theater inside the Green Zone." "January 7 will be dedicated to visiting the cemetery of Martyr abu Mahdi al-Muhandis ans other events in Najaf." main public main ceremony and the governorate ceremonies will begin starting from January 8." "More than 400 events will be organized throughout Iraq by government and non-government organizations, Husayni convoys, and universities." "We definitely contribute to those events but the main effort remains for the organizers." "An international event will be held next month about the crime next February." Al-Oqabi called for announcing January 3rd an official holiday to commemorate the Martyrs (Soleimani and al-Muhandis) and their role in eradicating terrorism that targeted Iraq and jeopardized the countries of the Region."

