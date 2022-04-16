Report

PMF mourns two fighters who died in a terrorist attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-16T08:12:27+0000
PMF mourns two fighters who died in a terrorist attack in Saladin

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday mourned two fighters who perished during a confrontation with a terrorist group on al-Eith island, east of Saladin.

In a statement issued earlier today, the PMF authority said that the two fighters, who served in the 22nd brigade's sixth regiment, "fended off a terrorist attack in al-Eith island, east of the Saladin governorate."

The statement said that the attackers initially attempted to raid the regiment's headquarters from its front gate. 

"Afterwards, another group attacked the regiment, which led to the martyrdom of two Mujahids: Hasan Hadi al-Ziyada and Hussein Abdullah al-Ziyadi," the statement added.

