Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi mourned today a commander who was killed in Turkish bombardment in Mosul.

The PMF said in a statement on its official website that the Sinjar Protection Forces' military official, Saeed Hussein, died as a result of a bombardment in Sinjar district, northwest of Nineveh Governorate.

He added that the bombing resulted in the death of Saeed's bodyguard and the injury of three other fighters.