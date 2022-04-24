Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-24T12:54:24+0000
PMF mourns commander Abu Hassan al-Jaberi

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) mourned today one of its commanders, Abu Hassan al-Jaberi, who passed away in an explosion in al-Anbar governorate. 

Four persons, including two civilians, were injured in an attack waged by a group of ISIS militants on a security checkpoint in al-Rutba, western al-Anbar, earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS operatives in a pickup vehicle attacked a security checkpoint on the international highway in al-Rutba.

"Two policemen and two civilians were injured in the attack. The attackers fled to an unknown destination when the police force responded," the source said, "the injured persons were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical care."

