Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) Committee mourned the death of a commander and a fighter who died in action in Samarra earlier today, Monday.

The Committee said in a brief press release, "Regiment Commander of the Brigade 314, Hasan Muhammad Khalifa al-Asadi, the fighter in the Brigade 315, Rasem Khoreis Sultan al-Hujami, died today, Monday, in Samarra sector, while pursuing the remnants of terrorism in the southwest of Samarra."