PMF mourn victims of US airstrikes

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) mourned the victims of the American airstrikes on their headquarters in the Jarf al-Sakhr (Victory) area in Babel province.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that the funeral procession was attended by the Head of the PMF, Falih al-Fayyadh, and the Chief of Staff, Abdul Aziz al-Muhammadawi, also known as "Abu Fadak," alongside PMF leaders and political figures.

Our correspondent mentioned that the funeral procession commenced from the Media Directorate in Palestine Street, Baghdad, contrary to the initial plan of commencing it from the Baqiyatallah Mosque, one of Hezbollah faction's headquarters.

Additionally, our correspondent highlighted that the PMF decided to lower all faction flags and raise only the flags representing the PMF.

Earlier in the day, a security source reported the death of eight individuals due to airstrikes conducted by the US military on Hezbollah faction sites in the Jarf al-Sakhr area. This action was said to be a response to the targeting of US bases in the region, as stated by Washington.

Conversely, the Iraqi government condemned the US airstrikes in a statement, considering them a "clear violation of Iraqi sovereignty."