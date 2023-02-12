PMF mobilizes personnel from all over Iraq to aid quake victims in Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Sunday said it mobilized its troops throughout the country to provide assistance to the victims that stroke territories in northern Syria.

The PMF's media officer in Basra, Ashraf al-Alyawi, said that the PMF Commission launched a campaign named "relief mobilization" to assist the quake victims in Syria.

"The PMF mobilized all its logistic, technical, and medical personnel, in addition to rescue teams, within days of the quake, and they continue to work there until the moment," he added.

"Started in Baghdad, and followed by Basra, the campaign expanded to all the Iraqi governorates. Official donation offices were opened in all the governorates," al-Alyawi concluded.

The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and northwestern Syria has gone past 33,000 as rescue efforts continue. The number of deaths in Turkey rose to 29,605 on Sunday, while more than 4,500 people have died in Syria.