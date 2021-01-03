PMF’ “millions for sovereignty” demonstration ended in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-03T17:21:41+0000

Shafaq News / the security forces began to reopen roads in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad which were blocked due to the PMF demonstrations. A security source said, on Sunday. The source said to Shafaq News Agency, The so-called "millions for sovereignty" demonstrations ended this afternoon, and Life returning to normal in the Capital. Earlier, Tens of thousands of supporters of PMF chanted anti-American slogans in central Baghdad on Sunday to mark Qassem Soleimani’ first anniversary. Soleimani, head of an elite overseas unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was killed along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis on Jan. 3, 2020, in a U.S. drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. Demonstrators gathering at Tahrir square waved the Iraqi and PMF flags and chanted anti-American slogans such as “America is the Great Satan”, while carrying the portraits of Soleimani and Muhandis.

