Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-11-17T21:02:36+0000
PMF members wounded in Green Zone attack

Shafaq News/ security and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members were injured in the attack on the Green Zone in central Baghdad Tuesday evening. A security source told Shafaq News agency.

At least Four Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an Iraqi security source said on Tuesday.

“The rockets landed in four locations, near the logistical support headquarters at Al-Zaytoun intersection, the US embassy compound vicinity, the Baghdad police headquarters, and near a National Security Forces site.” the source added.

He said, “Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone, and the rockets probably target the U.S embassy.”

“The U.S forces launched the patriot missiles in the area.” He added.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the rockets "were launched from Al-Amin Al-Thaniyah neighborhood, Al-Alf Dar district in Baghdad."

Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents but little-known groups believed to be connected to Iran-aligned militias have claimed some attacks.

related

Four rockets target inside Baghdad's Green Zone

Date: 2020-11-17 20:27:34
Four rockets target inside Baghdad's Green Zone

After a bloody night, demonstrators stationed at a second bridge in central Baghdad and protests continue

Date: 2019-10-31 11:38:40
After a bloody night, demonstrators stationed at a second bridge in central Baghdad and protests continue

Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-17 09:18:06
Shelling targets Iraqi security forces near Baghdad

A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

Date: 2020-10-13 19:35:21
A classified document reveals a plot to target the government in Baghdad

Good news from Baghdad and WHO regarding Corona in Iraq

Date: 2020-03-07 11:25:42
Good news from Baghdad and WHO regarding Corona in Iraq

Student demonstration starts in Baghdad

Date: 2019-12-01 09:20:42
Student demonstration starts in Baghdad

Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-02 12:13:47
Sheikh Genki meets Al-Maliki in Baghdad

Internet service is back to some areas of Iraq again

Date: 2019-11-11 08:26:03
Internet service is back to some areas of Iraq again