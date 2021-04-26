Report

PMF members demonstrate in Baghdad demanding regularization

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-26T07:26:04+0000
PMF members demonstrate in Baghdad demanding regularization

Shafaq News / Dozens of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (The Popular Mobilization Forces, PMF) members, whose contracts had been revoked, demonstrated on Monday in Baghdad, demanding their regularization. 

The Iraqi Council of Representatives voted, during the voting session on the 2021 budget, to allocate 30,000 job grades for those whose contracts had been canceled by al-Hashd al-Shaabi. 

However, the Director of al-Hashd's media department said that the budget stipulated increasing salaries, but did not include those whose contracts had been revoked. 

