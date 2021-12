Shafaq News/ A member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) reportedly perished in an explosion in the north of the southern governorate of Babel.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a blast from roadside bomb killed a PMF member in Jurf al-Nasr, formerly known as Jurf al-Sakhr, in Babel.

No further details were disclosed regarding the incident.