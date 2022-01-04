Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-04T14:59:08+0000
Shafaq News / A Security Source in Nineveh reported that a terrorist attack targeted one of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's security points, northeast of the governorate.
The source told Shafaq News agency that a PMF member was killed, noting that the PMF forces clashed with the terrorists who fled later to an unknown destination.
In addition, the Security Media Cell said that the military intelligence agency had destroyed an ISIS stronghold south of al-Rutba district.
The Cell said in a statement that it had seized military equipment from the stronghold, pointing that the bomb squads safely dismantled and detonated the explosive devices they found.
related
Iraq’s National Security arrest more than ten ISIS members in Nineveh
Date: 2021-04-27 08:24:46
Iraqi forces arrest 25 ISIS elements in Nineveh
Date: 2021-10-01 10:18:13
The Military Intelligence arrests the bodyguard of an ISIS leader
Date: 2021-02-17 10:37:49
A prominent ISIS leader is arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2021-02-22 09:24:12
Three ISIS "financiers" arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2021-02-18 12:19:28
Security forces continue the combing operations of Kanous island
Date: 2020-10-21 15:55:06
Two prominent ISIS leaders arrested in Nineveh
Date: 2021-05-16 21:05:38
Iraqi forces kill ISIS members south of Mosul
Date: 2021-10-06 07:25:47
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.