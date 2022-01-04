PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Nineveh

Shafaq News / A Security Source in Nineveh reported that a terrorist attack targeted one of al-Hashd al-Shaabi's security points, northeast of the governorate. The source told Shafaq News agency that a PMF member was killed, noting that the PMF forces clashed with the terrorists who fled later to an unknown destination. In addition, the Security Media Cell said that the military intelligence agency had destroyed an ISIS stronghold south of al-Rutba district. The Cell said in a statement that it had seized military equipment from the stronghold, pointing that the bomb squads safely dismantled and detonated the explosive devices they found.

