PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Miqdadiyah district

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-13T20:59:49+0000
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Miqdadiyah district

Shafaq News / A security source said that a member of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (PMF) was killed on Tuesday in an ISIS attack on the outskirts of the Miqdadiyah district, 40 km northeast of Baqubah. 

The source told Shafaq News agency that a group of ISIS terrorists attacked a joint security point for the army and Al-Hashd, noting that clashes erupted between them.

It is noteworthy that the regions of northern and eastern Miqdadiyah are the largest strongholds of ISIS over the past years due to their geographical nature and dense orchards.


