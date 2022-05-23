PMF member killed in Nineveh

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) launched a security operation to pursue ISIS terrorists who killed two civilians in Kirkuk, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that security reinforcements arrived in the area to uncover the circumstances of the incident.

In a similar context, another security source reported that the PMF repelled an ISIS attack south of Mosul, Nineveh, noting that clashes between the PMF and the terrorists are still ongoing until the moment.

A member of the PMF was killed, while two others were injured.