PMF member killed and two others wounded in an ISIS attack

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was killed and two others were wounded in an ISIS attack.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements attacked, late last night, a security point for al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces belonging to the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq faction, in the area between the borders of Saadiya and Khanaqin districts."

The source explained, "The attack resulted in the death of a member of the Asa'ib and the injury of two others.

Areas on the outskirts of Khanaqin have been subjected to continuous attacks for four years due to the security gaps left by the withdrawal of the Peshmerga from these areas.