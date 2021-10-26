Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF member killed and two others wounded in an ISIS attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-26T06:26:20+0000
PMF member killed and two others wounded in an ISIS attack

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was killed and two others were wounded in an ISIS attack.

 The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS elements  attacked, late last night, a security point for al-Hashd al-Shaabi Forces belonging to the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq faction, in the area between the borders of Saadiya and Khanaqin districts."

 The source explained, "The attack resulted in the death of a member of the Asa'ib and the injury of two others.

Areas on the outskirts of Khanaqin have been subjected to continuous attacks for four years due to the security gaps left by the withdrawal of the Peshmerga from these areas.

related

PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-09-10 08:25:15
PMF launches a major military operation in al-Anbar

PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala

Date: 2020-12-01 07:01:37
PMF launches a security operation in areas northeast of Diyala

Two killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on sites of the PMF

Date: 2021-02-17 20:30:01
Two killed and four injured in an ISIS attack on sites of the PMF

Defying a Judicial decision, Musleh refuses to leave house arrest; al-Fatah leader says

Date: 2021-06-08 13:36:34
Defying a Judicial decision, Musleh refuses to leave house arrest; al-Fatah leader says

30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

Date: 2020-09-30 21:02:27
30th brigade of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi issues a statement on Erbil attack

PMF foils a plot to target Arbaeen pilgrims in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-14 16:54:29
PMF foils a plot to target Arbaeen pilgrims in Baghdad

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 13:47:50
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

PMF: we do not have any headquarters in Sinjar

Date: 2021-02-22 17:46:24
PMF: we do not have any headquarters in Sinjar