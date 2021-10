Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) was wounded in an ISIS attack north of al-Miqdadiyah district, northeast of Baquba.

A PMF commander in Diyala, Zuham Ismail Al-Jubouri, told Shafaq News Agency that the Brigade responded to the terrorist attack, noting that a member of the PMF was slightly injured, while the crowd forces chased the attackers from long distances."