PMF member injured in an ISIS attack in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-31T20:54:53+0000
PMF member injured in an ISIS attack in Baghdad
Shafaq News / A security source reported that ISIS terrorists attacked a security checkpoint north of Baghdad, indicating that a member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi had been wounded.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the tribal mobilization fighters responded to an ISIS attack in Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad.

As by the source, the terrorist, who was a sniper, targeted civilians in Al-Abayji district in Al-Tarmiyah, wounding two of them.

 For its part, the Military Intelligence Directorate thwarted a terrorist attack in Nineveh's market.

The directorate said in a statement that accurate intelligence information indicated the presence of a motorcycle Bomb in Makhmour district, noting that its detachments cordoned off the site and were able to control the situation. 

In the same context, military equipment and ammunition were seized from an ISIS den, and were detonated safely by the bomb squad.

