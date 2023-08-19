PMF leadership dismisses rumors of US forces' entry in northern axis

Shafaq News / The leadership of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in the northern axis dismissed on Sunday the circulating reports indicating the entry of "combat and aerial" US forces between the outskirts of Saladin governorate and the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

Ali Hashim al-Husseini, the spokesperson for the PMF, told Shafaq News Agency that "reports of any US forces entering Heliwa Airport on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu are baseless rumors," considering those reports as "attempts to stir security unrest in stable areas."

He emphasized that "the presence of US forces in any sector in the northern axis is a product of imagination and is unnecessary; the matter has been decisively settled by the Iraqi government," pointing out that "US forces will be treated as occupying forces wherever they appear, if that were to happen."

Al-Husseini's statement comes in response to reports about the detection of US ground forces and warplanes landing at Heliwa Airport, formerly known as Sadiq Airport.

Meanwhile, a military source confirmed the US field reconnaissance in many of the hot security zones between the KRI, Saladin, and Kirkuk.