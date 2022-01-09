PMF leader succumbs to his wounds

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-09T20:18:45+0000

Shafaq News / Abu Baqir, a leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an armed attack that targeted his house southwest of Baghdad. Shafaq News agency obtained the results of the preliminary investigation into the incident, which proved that no stranger had entered the house hours prior to the incident. However, the investigation showed that the perpetrator is one of Abu Baqir's relatives, who shot the family members in the head using a silenced weapon.

related

Six injured in clashes between the PMF and the Police in Karbala

Date: 2021-09-28 18:58:35

Al-Hashd kills two ISIS militants in the western Al-Anbar Governorate

Date: 2021-01-05 18:16:39

Three terrorists arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-04-26 09:10:47

Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad

Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10

PMF launches campaigns to eradicate ISIS remnants in Badush and Hemrin

Date: 2021-11-14 08:23:25

Al-Fayadh discusses with Bogdanov several issues of common interest

Date: 2021-04-07 17:12:56

PMF thwarts an ISIS infiltration attempt in Khanaqin

Date: 2021-07-28 21:20:19

Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31