Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
PMF leader succumbs to his wounds
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-09T20:18:45+0000
Shafaq News / Abu Baqir, a leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an armed attack that targeted his house southwest of Baghdad.
Shafaq News agency obtained the results of the preliminary investigation into the incident, which proved that no stranger had entered the house hours prior to the incident.
However, the investigation showed that the perpetrator is one of Abu Baqir's relatives, who shot the family members in the head using a silenced weapon.
related
Six injured in clashes between the PMF and the Police in Karbala
Date: 2021-09-28 18:58:35
Al-Hashd kills two ISIS militants in the western Al-Anbar Governorate
Date: 2021-01-05 18:16:39
Three terrorists arrested in al-Anbar
Date: 2021-04-26 09:10:47
Fires broke out in the PMF headquarters in Baghdad
Date: 2020-09-08 17:31:10
PMF launches campaigns to eradicate ISIS remnants in Badush and Hemrin
Date: 2021-11-14 08:23:25
Al-Fayadh discusses with Bogdanov several issues of common interest
Date: 2021-04-07 17:12:56
PMF thwarts an ISIS infiltration attempt in Khanaqin
Date: 2021-07-28 21:20:19
Two PMF members injured in an explosion in Saladin
Date: 2020-11-27 15:50:31
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.