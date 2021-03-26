PMF launches the "Nahda" campaign in Mosul

Shafaq News / the head of al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority, Faleh Al-Fayyad, announced that

"Nahda" campaign was launched today, to remove rubble from the streets of Mosul, especially in the neighborhoods affected by the war.

Yesterday, Nineveh's governor, Najm al-Jubouri, announced that al-Hashd al-Shaabi will launch a major service campaign to restore life to the right side of Mosul.

The campaign will be jointly carried out between the municipality of Mosul, and the engineering efforts of al-Hashd.

However, the head of the Mosul municipality, Radwan Al-Shahwani, told Shafaq News agency, "The campaign will last several months, according to the officials of the engineering effort in al-Hashd."

"The PMF contributed to the liberation of Nineveh, and is contributing today to heal the wounds of war by bearing the responsibility for reconstructing Mosul just as it bore the responsibility of participating in the liberation battles previously", he said.