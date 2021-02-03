PMF launches security operation in Diyala’ Naft Khana

Shafaq News / Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched today, Wednesday morning, a security operation in Naft Khana areas in Khanaqin district, east of Diyala Governorate.

PMF said in a statement the operation which was launched in support of the Commando Regiment and all PMF sections in Diyala aims to hunting down ISIS fighters, and to boost security and stability in that region.

Yesterday, five PMF fighters were killed in an ambush in the village of Ein Al Samak in Naft Khana.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.