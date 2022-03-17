Report

PMF launches new security campaign in Khanaqin 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-17
PMF launches new security campaign in Khanaqin 

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi's (PMF) operation command in Diyala launched today a security campaign to track down ISIS terrorists in Khanaqin district.

Yesterday, the Iraqi Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Abdulamir Yarallah, visited the governorate to assess the adopted security plans as the Nowruz holidays approach, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Yarallah, who was accompanied by a high-level security delegation, discussed with the security leaders and al-Hashd al-Shaabi operations command the adopted plans and measures to secure the borders with hotspots, including the Hamrin Bassin, and repel any potential ISIS attacks.

