PMF launches combing campaigns between Kirkuk and Saladin

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi announced on Friday launching widespread security campaigns to comb the security sectors extending between the outskirts of Kirkuk and Saladin.

The official spokesman for the axis, Ali Hashem al-Husseini, told Shafaq News agency, "Forces from the army, the police, and Al-Hashd launched combing campaigns in the areas around Daquq district, south of Kirkuk, and the adjacent areas in the northeast and northwest of the Tuz district, east of Saladin."

Al-Husseini added, "The operations will cut off communication and passage routes between ISIS terrorists, neutralize their movement and prevent them from threatening security in the border areas between several governorates."

Early last week, a joint military operation was launched to inspect and comb Makhoul mountain range in the northern Saladin Governorate and pursue ISIS terrorists.