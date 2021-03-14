Report

PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-14T07:07:24+0000
PMF launches a sequel of "Martyrs' Revenge" in Diyala

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched today, Sunday, a large-scale military operation to pursue ISIS terrorists in Northeastern Diyala.

PMF said in a statement received by Shafaq News Agency that the operation involved the PMF operations command in Diyala, the Brigades affiliated with it (1,20,23,4,28, 110, and Nidaa Diyala), and the bomb disposal teams in the PMF, supported from the air by the Iraqi army Airforces.

The operation is a sequel to the "Martyr's Revenge" campaign to destroy ISIS dens, eliminate ISIS threat to the villages of northeastern Diyala, and impose security and stability in those villages, according to the statement.

