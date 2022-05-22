PMF launches a security operation in the outskirts of Khanaqin

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched a security operation in Khanaqin, a district contested between the federal government of Iraq and Kurdistan's Regional Government, a security source in Diyala revealed earlier today, Sunday.

The outskirts of Khanaqin and Jalawla have become a haven for ISIS groups that have sheltered there since the withdrawal of the Peshmerga forces from the territory in the aftermath of the 2017 independence referendum.

The activity of the terrorist groups has remarkably diminished since the large-scale military operations the Peshmerga forces carried out to purge the area toward the end of last year.