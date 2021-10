Shafaq News/ The 22nd brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Sunday initiated a security operation in al-Eith island, east of Saladin, to pursue ISIS terrorists sheltering there.

A press release by the PMF's media said that the troops found a pick up the terrorists used for transportation in their operations.

The vehicle was apparently destroyed by an explosive device, according to the statement